2014 Ford Escape

242,010 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape

SE *TKU, SAFETY, NAV, BACKUP CAM, HEATED SEATS*

2014 Ford Escape

SE *TKU, SAFETY, NAV, BACKUP CAM, HEATED SEATS*

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

242,010KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GX8EUA40892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 242,010 KM

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing 
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 
NOTE: The current KM of the car are unknown, on the dash of the car it says 191,381km. However, when we open the carfax it showed that in October 25 2022, the car had 242,010km. Clearly the previous owner of the car rolled back the KM and sold it to the auction. So the current KM of the car are unknown, we have no way of knowing how many KM are currently on it. 
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
Navigation
Backup Camera
Heated seats
Bluetooth
USB port
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Power windows
Cruise control 
Remote key-less entry
Aux input
Premium audio

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2014 Ford Escape