$8,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
SE *TKU, SAFETY, NAV, BACKUP CAM, HEATED SEATS*
2014 Ford Escape
SE *TKU, SAFETY, NAV, BACKUP CAM, HEATED SEATS*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 242,010 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
NOTE: The current KM of the car are unknown, on the dash of the car it says 191,381km. However, when we open the carfax it showed that in October 25 2022, the car had 242,010km. Clearly the previous owner of the car rolled back the KM and sold it to the auction. So the current KM of the car are unknown, we have no way of knowing how many KM are currently on it.
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
Navigation
Backup Camera
Heated seats
Bluetooth
USB port
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Power windows
Cruise control
Remote key-less entry
Aux input
Premium audio
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Zens Auto Sales
Email Zens Auto Sales
Zens Auto Sales
Call Dealer
905-962-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-962-2226