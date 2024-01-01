$12,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
Location
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
416-270-7657
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
133,168KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GX1EUD89702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,168 KM
Vehicle Description
**2014 FORD ESCAPE / NO ACCIDENT / ONLY 133,168 KM FOR JUST 12,995.00
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
