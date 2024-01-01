Menu
2014 FORD ESCAPE / NO ACCIDENT / ONLY 133,168 KM FOR JUST 12,995.00

2014 Ford Escape

133,168 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-7657

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,168KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GX1EUD89702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,168 KM

Vehicle Description

**2014 FORD ESCAPE / NO ACCIDENT / ONLY 133,168 KM FOR JUST 12,995.00

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Precision Motors

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-XXXX

416-270-7657

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

2014 Ford Escape