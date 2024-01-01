$7,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 172,159 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle anything the Canadian roads throw your way? Look no further than this 2014 Ford Escape 4WD SE, available now at GG Cars! This sleek grey SUV with a black interior is sure to turn heads wherever you go. With its powerful 2L V4 engine and smooth automatic transmission, it delivers a confident driving experience, whether you're cruising down the highway or tackling snowy backroads. This Escape has everything you need to make your daily commute a breeze and your weekend adventures memorable.
This 4-door Escape SE is loaded with features to keep you comfortable and connected, including heated seats, a sunroof, and a premium sound system. It's also equipped with advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, ensuring peace of mind on every journey. This Escape is perfect for families and individuals alike, offering ample cargo space for groceries, luggage, or outdoor gear.
With a little over 172,000 km on the odometer, this Escape is still in great condition and ready for many more adventures. Stop by GG Cars today for a test drive and experience the versatility and reliability of this fantastic SUV for yourself!
Here are 5 sizzling features of this Ford Escape:
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with the confidence of 4-wheel drive.
- Powerful 2L V4 Engine: Experience smooth and efficient performance for a satisfying drive.
- Sleek Grey Exterior: Turn heads with this stylish and modern SUV.
- Spacious and Versatile Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and adventures.
- Advanced Safety Features: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're protected by anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.
OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.
We're Located At 1121 King Street East, Hamilton Ontario. Test Drives Are By Appointment Only - Book Your Appointment Today. Call Or Text Us At (905) 975-9705 Email: gusmarkos@gmail.com. Traveling To See Us? Ask Us About Our Customer Travel Program. Need A Delivery To Anywhere In Ontario? No Problem! Our Staff Is Willing To Come To You!
