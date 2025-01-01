Menu
✅ Certified | 2014 Ford Escape SE | 2.0L EcoBoost | Back-Up Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

Looking for a reliable and efficient SUV? This <strong>Certified 2014 Ford Escape SE</strong> is well-equipped, comfortable, and ready for your next adventure!</p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times; color: #6d6d6d; min-height: 14px;> </p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>🚗</span><strong> Vehicle Highlights:</strong><br /><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>✔️</span> <strong>2.0L I4 Engine – Automatic Transmission</strong> – Smooth & Efficient<br /><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>✔️</span> <strong>Back-Up Camera</strong> – Easy Parking & Reversing<br /><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>✔️</span> <strong>Cloth Seats</strong> – Durable and Comfortable<br /><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>✔️</span> <strong>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong> – Hands-Free Calling & Audio<br /><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>✔️</span> <strong>Satellite Radio Ready – AM/FM/CD</strong><br /><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>✔️</span> <strong>Heated Front Seats</strong> – Stay Warm in Winter<br /><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>✔️</span> <strong>Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Seat</strong> – Full Convenience Package<br /><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>✔️</span> <strong>Cruise Control</strong> – Great for Highway Driving<br /><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>✔️</span> <strong>Runs and Drives Great!</strong></p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times; color: #6d6d6d; min-height: 14px;> </p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>📍</span><strong> Visit Us At:</strong> 401 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, Ontario, L8H 5Y4<br /><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>📞</span> <strong>Call or Text:</strong> (905) 975-9705 or (905) 920-7390<br /><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>📧</span> <strong>Email:</strong> Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com<br /><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>🗓️</span> <strong>Test Drives By Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!</strong></p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times; color: #6d6d6d; min-height: 14px;> </p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>🛡️</span><strong> Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership</strong><br /><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>✔️</span> <strong>CarProof VERIFIED</strong> – Lien, Registration, Accident, and Odometer Records Checked<br /><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>✔️</span> <strong>No Hidden Fees – Price + HST + Licensing Only!</strong><br /><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>✔️</span> <strong>All Makes and Models Available</strong> – Don’t See It? We’ll Find It for You!<br /><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>✔️</span> <strong>We Welcome All Trade-Ins</strong></p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times; color: #6d6d6d; min-height: 14px;> </p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>💻</span><strong> Buy 100% Online – Financing & Delivery Available</strong><br /><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>🚗</span> <strong>Ontario-Wide Delivery</strong> – We’ll Bring It Straight To You<br /><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>✈️</span> <strong>Ask About Our Customer Travel Program</strong></p>

2014 Ford Escape

173,663 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

2014 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
173,663KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G94EUB86650

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,663 KM

✅ Certified | 2014 Ford Escape SE | 2.0L EcoBoost | Back-Up Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

Looking for a reliable and efficient SUV? This Certified 2014 Ford Escape SE is well-equipped, comfortable, and ready for your next adventure!

 

🚗 Vehicle Highlights:
✔️ 2.0L I4 Engine – Automatic Transmission – Smooth & Efficient
✔️ Back-Up Camera – Easy Parking & Reversing
✔️ Cloth Seats – Durable and Comfortable
✔️ Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Audio
✔️ Satellite Radio Ready – AM/FM/CD
✔️ Heated Front Seats – Stay Warm in Winter
✔️ Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Seat – Full Convenience Package
✔️ Cruise Control – Great for Highway Driving
✔️ Runs and Drives Great!

 

📍 Visit Us At: 401 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, Ontario, L8H 5Y4
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 or (905) 920-7390
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com
🗓️ Test Drives By Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!

 

🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CarProof VERIFIED – Lien, Registration, Accident, and Odometer Records Checked
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Price + HST + Licensing Only!
✔️ All Makes and Models Available – Don’t See It? We’ll Find It for You!
✔️ We Welcome All Trade-Ins

 

💻 Buy 100% Online – Financing & Delivery Available
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It Straight To You
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

GG Cars

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-975-9705

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2014 Ford Escape