2014 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 173,663 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | 2014 Ford Escape SE | 2.0L EcoBoost | Back-Up Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth
Looking for a reliable and efficient SUV? This Certified 2014 Ford Escape SE is well-equipped, comfortable, and ready for your next adventure!
🚗 Vehicle Highlights:
✔️ 2.0L I4 Engine – Automatic Transmission – Smooth & Efficient
✔️ Back-Up Camera – Easy Parking & Reversing
✔️ Cloth Seats – Durable and Comfortable
✔️ Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Audio
✔️ Satellite Radio Ready – AM/FM/CD
✔️ Heated Front Seats – Stay Warm in Winter
✔️ Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Seat – Full Convenience Package
✔️ Cruise Control – Great for Highway Driving
✔️ Runs and Drives Great!
📍 Visit Us At: 401 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, Ontario, L8H 5Y4
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 or (905) 920-7390
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com
🗓️ Test Drives By Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CarProof VERIFIED – Lien, Registration, Accident, and Odometer Records Checked
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Price + HST + Licensing Only!
✔️ All Makes and Models Available – Don’t See It? We’ll Find It for You!
✔️ We Welcome All Trade-Ins
💻 Buy 100% Online – Financing & Delivery Available
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It Straight To You
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program
