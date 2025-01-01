$7,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Parkdale Auto Centre
115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
905-546-7373
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
181,941KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G90EUA24255
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 181,941 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Ford Escape SE white on black inside has clean carfax no accidents reported fully loaded comes certified with 6 months 6000km Assurant coast to coast warranty looks and runs great all maintenance done at ford dealership
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
