Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2014 Ford Escape SE white on black inside has clean carfax no accidents reported fully loaded comes certified with 6 months 6000km Assurant coast to coast warranty looks and runs great all maintenance done at ford dealership </div>

2014 Ford Escape

181,941 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12739599

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

  1. 1752170332
  2. 1752170332
  3. 1752170332
  4. 1752170332
  5. 1752170332
  6. 1752170332
  7. 1752170332
  8. 1752170332
  9. 1752170332
  10. 1752170332
  11. 1752170332
  12. 1752170332
  13. 1752170332
  14. 1752170332
  15. 1752170332
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
181,941KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G90EUA24255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,941 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford Escape SE white on black inside has clean carfax no accidents reported fully loaded comes certified with 6 months 6000km Assurant coast to coast warranty looks and runs great all maintenance done at ford dealership 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Parkdale Auto Centre

Used 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL Tech for sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL Tech 122,647 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Journey R/T for sale in Hamilton, ON
2013 Dodge Journey R/T 0 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta TRENDLINE+ for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Volkswagen Jetta TRENDLINE+ 109,011 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email Parkdale Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-546-XXXX

(click to show)

905-546-7373

Alternate Numbers
905-543-7373
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

2014 Ford Escape