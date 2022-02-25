Menu
2014 Ford Escape

74,891 KM

Details

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

74,891KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8342937
  Stock #: 2269
  VIN: 1FMCU9GX0EUC12269

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Bronze
  Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Stock # 2269
  Mileage 74,891 KM

Email Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

