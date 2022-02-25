$18,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Wayne's Auto World
905-544-5568
2014 Ford Escape
2014 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Wayne's Auto World
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
905-544-5568
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
74,891KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8342937
- Stock #: 2269
- VIN: 1FMCU9GX0EUC12269
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 2269
- Mileage 74,891 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Wayne's Auto World
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Wayne's Auto World
Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1