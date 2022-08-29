Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Escape

89,123 KM

Details Description Features

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE *NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS*

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

SE *NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

89,123KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9088636
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX0EUD68999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing 
1 year or 12,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 
Car-proof included
Safety
Financing available
Low Km
Navigation
Backup camera
Backup sensors
Heated seats
Sunroof
EcoBoost
Bluetooth
USB port
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Power windows
Cruise control 
Remote key-less entry
Aux input
Premium audio
Fog lights
Alloy wheels

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Zens Auto Sales

2012 Audi A7 3.0 Pre...
 94,318 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE ...
 89,123 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic LX ...
 183,459 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

Call Dealer

905-962-XXXX

(click to show)

905-962-2226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory