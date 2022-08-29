$18,495+ tax & licensing
905-962-2226
2014 Ford Escape
SE *NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,495
- Listing ID: 9088636
- VIN: 1FMCU0GX0EUD68999
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 89,123 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year or 12,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Car-proof included
Safety
Financing available
Low Km
Navigation
Backup camera
Backup sensors
Heated seats
Sunroof
EcoBoost
Bluetooth
USB port
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Power windows
Cruise control
Remote key-less entry
Aux input
Premium audio
Fog lights
Alloy wheels
Vehicle Features
