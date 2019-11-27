Menu
2014 Ford F-150

XLT

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Eastgate Ford

350 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y3

905-547-3211

$19,992

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4388016
  • Stock #: 5629G
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EFXEFB05206
Exterior Colour
White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 8 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Additional Features
  • Flex Fuel Capability
  • A/T
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • 6-Speed A/T

