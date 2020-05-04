1670 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K5
905-526-4899
+ taxes & licensing
SiriusXM, Satellite Radio, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows !
The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2014 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Hamilton.
Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.7L V6 24V MPFI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Satellite Radio, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows .
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEX1CM1EFC76116.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.mountainmitsubishi.ca/inventory/credit-application.aspx?lng=2
Mountain Mitsubishi is located in Hamilton and serves as your Ontario Mitsubishi dealer. Mountain Mitsubishi is focused on ensuring all customers receive a premium Mitsubishi experience. If you're in the market for a New Mitsubishi vehicle you'll find our Mitsubishi Sales staff courteous and professional. Mountain Mitsubishi Mitsubishi carries the full Mitsubishi line-up of new vehicles including the Mitsubishi Lancer, Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution (Mitsubishi EVO), Mitsubishi Outlander, Mitsubishi RVR and Mitsubishi Mirage.We welcome you to visit Mountain Mitsubishi today to test drive a new or used Mitsubishi and see what makes Mitsubishi vehicles the best back cars in the world.*total cost of borrowing reflected in all payments
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Hamilton. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1670 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K5