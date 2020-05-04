Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford F-150

STX - SiriusXM - Balance of Factory Warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

STX - SiriusXM - Balance of Factory Warranty

Location

Mountain Mitsubishi

1670 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K5

905-526-4899

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4942554
  • Stock #: U0412
  • VIN: 1FTEX1CM1EFC76116
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
SiriusXM, Satellite Radio, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows !

The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2014 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Hamilton.

Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.7L V6 24V MPFI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Satellite Radio, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows .
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEX1CM1EFC76116.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.mountainmitsubishi.ca/inventory/credit-application.aspx?lng=2



Mountain Mitsubishi is located in Hamilton and serves as your Ontario Mitsubishi dealer. Mountain Mitsubishi is focused on ensuring all customers receive a premium Mitsubishi experience. If you're in the market for a New Mitsubishi vehicle you'll find our Mitsubishi Sales staff courteous and professional. Mountain Mitsubishi Mitsubishi carries the full Mitsubishi line-up of new vehicles including the Mitsubishi Lancer, Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution (Mitsubishi EVO), Mitsubishi Outlander, Mitsubishi RVR and Mitsubishi Mirage.We welcome you to visit Mountain Mitsubishi today to test drive a new or used Mitsubishi and see what makes Mitsubishi vehicles the best back cars in the world.*total cost of borrowing reflected in all payments
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Hamilton. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Manual front air conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Fixed antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 4
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Type of tires: AT
  • Tires: Profile: 75
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Black grille w/body-colour surround
Convenience
  • External temperature display
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Double wishbone front suspension
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Leaf rear spring
  • Rigid axle rear suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Leaf rear suspension
Seating
  • Split rear bench
  • Front split-bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Vinyl Floor Covering
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • Vehicle Emissions: Federal
  • Rear door type: Tailgate
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 7.5
  • Right rear passenger door type: Reverse opening
  • Passenger vanity mirrors
  • Fold-up cushion rear seats
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • Left rear passenger door type: Reverse opening
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Manual passenger mirror adjustment
  • Manual driver mirror adjustment
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Machined aluminum rims
  • Tires: Width: 235 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,537 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1,041 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0"
  • Overall Width: 2,012 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 848 mm
  • Wheelbase: 3,683 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 1,006 mm
  • Overall height: 1,910 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.7 L/100 km
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Fuel Capacity: 98 L
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 12.5 L/100 km
  • Stability control with anti-roll control
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Gross vehicle weight: 3,039 kg
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,661 mm
  • Overall Length: 5,888 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,158 L
  • Curb weight: 2,287 kg
  • SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mountain Mitsubishi

2017 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 77,184 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 69,043 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Volkswagen Tigu...
 294,354 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Mountain Mitsubishi

Mountain Mitsubishi

1670 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-526-XXXX

(click to show)

905-526-4899

Send A Message