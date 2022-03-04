2014 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8494484

8494484 Stock #: 5746

5746 VIN: 1FTFW1EF6EFB19235

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 194,352 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

