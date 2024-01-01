2014 Ford Focus

Menu
Dealer: Zens Auto Sale NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.

Plus HST plus licensing 1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim Safety included
Carfax included Financing available

Push to start

Remote Start Backup camera Backup sensors

Leather seats Heated Seats

Cruise control Air Conditioning

Power locks Power steering

Power mirrors Auxiliary input

USB Sunroof Fog lights

VIN 1FADP3N23EL329148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,222 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale

NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.

Plus HST plus licensing

1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 

Safety included
Carfax included

Financing available

Push to start

Remote Start

Backup camera

Backup sensors

Leather seats

Heated Seats

Cruise control

Air Conditioning

Power locks

Power steering

Power mirrors

Auxiliary input

USB

Sunroof

Fog lights

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

