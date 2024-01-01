$9,495+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Focus
Titanium *BACKUP CAM/SENSORS, HEATED LEATHER SEAT*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 176,222 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Safety included
Carfax included
Financing available
Push to start
Remote Start
Backup camera
Backup sensors
Leather seats
Heated Seats
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Auxiliary input
USB
Sunroof
Fog lights
905-962-2226