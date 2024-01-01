Menu
<div>2014 Ford Focus SE maroon with black interior comes black leather interior sunroof heated seats keyless entry and much more full set of winter tires fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 km warranty included looks and runs great </div>

2014 Ford Focus

149,412 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Focus

SE

11996460

2014 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,412KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3K23EL433711

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,412 KM

2014 Ford Focus SE maroon with black interior comes black leather interior sunroof heated seats keyless entry and much more full set of winter tires fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 km warranty included looks and runs great 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-546-7373

905-543-7373
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

2014 Ford Focus