<p data-start=0 data-end=52><strong data-start=0 data-end=50>Certified & Accident-Free – 2014 Ford Focus SE</strong></p><p data-start=54 data-end=114>🚗 <strong data-start=57 data-end=112>Reliable, Fuel-Efficient, and Packed with Features!</strong></p><p data-start=116 data-end=371>This <strong data-start=121 data-end=143>2014 Ford Focus SE</strong> is the perfect balance of <strong data-start=170 data-end=209>efficiency, comfort, and technology</strong>. Whether youre commuting daily or need a dependable ride, this Focus <strong data-start=280 data-end=305>runs and drives great</strong> with a <strong data-start=313 data-end=368>2.0L I4 Flex Fuel engine and automatic transmission</strong>.</p><h3 data-start=373 data-end=396><strong data-start=377 data-end=394>Key Features:</strong></h3><p data-start=397 data-end=956>✅ <strong data-start=399 data-end=441>Accident-Free – Verified Clean History</strong><br data-start=441 data-end=444 />✅ <strong data-start=446 data-end=472>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong> – Stay connected hands-free<br data-start=500 data-end=503 />✅ <strong data-start=505 data-end=532>Sync Microsoft AM/FM/CD</strong> – Enhanced in-car entertainment<br data-start=564 data-end=567 />✅ <strong data-start=569 data-end=588>Satellite Radio</strong> – Enjoy your favorite stations anywhere<br data-start=628 data-end=631 />✅ <strong data-start=633 data-end=651>Cloth Interior</strong> – Comfortable and well-maintained<br data-start=685 data-end=688 data-is-only-node= />✅ <strong data-start=690 data-end=721>Power Windows & Power Locks</strong> – Convenience at your fingertips<br data-start=754 data-end=757 />✅ <strong data-start=759 data-end=783>Powered Side Mirrors</strong> – Easy adjustments for a clear view<br data-start=819 data-end=822 />✅ <strong data-start=824 data-end=842>Cruise Control</strong> – Relax and enjoy the drive<br data-start=870 data-end=873 />✅ <strong data-start=875 data-end=908>Fuel-Efficient 2.0L I4 Engine</strong> – Save on gas without sacrificing performance</p><p data-start=958 data-end=994>📅 <strong data-start=961 data-end=992>Book Your Test Drive Today!</strong></p><p data-start=996 data-end=1178>🚗 <strong data-start=999 data-end=1046>Shop from Home with 100% Online Car Buying!</strong><br data-start=1046 data-end=1049 />We offer <strong data-start=1058 data-end=1092>financing and delivery options</strong>, making it easier than ever to buy your next vehicle from the comfort of your home.</p><p data-start=1180 data-end=1403>✅ <strong data-start=1182 data-end=1234>OMVIC Licensed Dealership – Buy with Confidence!</strong><br data-start=1234 data-end=1237 />All our pre-owned vehicles are <strong data-start=1268 data-end=1289>CarProof VERIFIED</strong>, including <strong data-start=1301 data-end=1376>Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims, and Odometer Records</strong> for the U.S. and Canada.</p><p data-start=1405 data-end=1577>🔍 <strong data-start=1408 data-end=1444>Looking for a Different Vehicle?</strong><br data-start=1444 data-end=1447 />We sell all makes and models—if we don’t have what you’re looking for, <strong data-start=1518 data-end=1544>we’ll find it for you!</strong> We also welcome all trade-ins.</p><p data-start=1579 data-end=1727>📍 <strong data-start=1582 data-end=1633>Visit Us at 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, ON</strong><br data-start=1633 data-end=1636 />📞 Call or Text: <strong data-start=1653 data-end=1689>(905) 975-9705 or (905) 462-5542</strong><br data-start=1689 data-end=1692 />📧 Email: <strong data-start=1702 data-end=1725>Gusmarkos@gmail.com</strong></p><p data-start=1729 data-end=1880>🚘 <strong data-start=1732 data-end=1782>Need Delivery Anywhere in Ontario? No Problem!</strong><br data-start=1782 data-end=1785 />We’ll bring the vehicle right to your doorstep! <strong data-start=1833 data-end=1878>Ask us about our Customer Travel Program.</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=1882 data-end=1967 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Drive away in this <strong data-start=1901 data-end=1962>affordable, reliable, and well-equipped Ford Focus today!</strong> 🚗💨</p>

2014 Ford Focus

187,750 KM

$5,499

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

12252223

2014 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
187,750KM
VIN 1FADP3F23EL315006

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 187,750 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

GG Cars

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2014 Ford Focus