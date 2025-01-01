$5,499+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Focus
4DR SDN SE
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$5,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 187,750 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified & Accident-Free – 2014 Ford Focus SE
🚗 Reliable, Fuel-Efficient, and Packed with Features!
This 2014 Ford Focus SE is the perfect balance of efficiency, comfort, and technology. Whether you're commuting daily or need a dependable ride, this Focus runs and drives great with a 2.0L I4 Flex Fuel engine and automatic transmission.Key Features:
✅ Accident-Free – Verified Clean History
✅ Bluetooth Connectivity – Stay connected hands-free
✅ Sync Microsoft AM/FM/CD – Enhanced in-car entertainment
✅ Satellite Radio – Enjoy your favorite stations anywhere
✅ Cloth Interior – Comfortable and well-maintained
✅ Power Windows & Power Locks – Convenience at your fingertips
✅ Powered Side Mirrors – Easy adjustments for a clear view
✅ Cruise Control – Relax and enjoy the drive
✅ Fuel-Efficient 2.0L I4 Engine – Save on gas without sacrificing performance
📅 Book Your Test Drive Today!
🚗 Shop from Home with 100% Online Car Buying!
We offer financing and delivery options, making it easier than ever to buy your next vehicle from the comfort of your home.
✅ OMVIC Licensed Dealership – Buy with Confidence!
All our pre-owned vehicles are CarProof VERIFIED, including Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims, and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada.
🔍 Looking for a Different Vehicle?
We sell all makes and models—if we don’t have what you’re looking for, we’ll find it for you! We also welcome all trade-ins.
📍 Visit Us at 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, ON
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 or (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com
🚘 Need Delivery Anywhere in Ontario? No Problem!
We’ll bring the vehicle right to your doorstep! Ask us about our Customer Travel Program.
Drive away in this affordable, reliable, and well-equipped Ford Focus today! 🚗💨
905-975-9705