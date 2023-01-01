$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lovely Auto Sales Limited
905-312-8181
2014 GMC Savana
2014 GMC Savana
Cargo Van 2500, ROOF RACK , SHELVING,BACK UP CAMERA
Location
Lovely Auto Sales Limited
1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6
905-312-8181
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
266,400KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10054203
- Stock #: 202593
- VIN: 1gtw7fca0e1202593
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 202593
- Mileage 266,400 KM
Vehicle Description
v8 auto air power steering power brakes am fm cd SHELVING,ROOF RACK, BACK UP CAMERA power windows power door locks certified
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Interior
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lovely Auto Sales Limited
Lovely Auto Sales Limited
1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6