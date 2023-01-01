2014 GMC Savana

$11,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 6 6 , 4 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10054203

10054203 Stock #: 202593

202593 VIN: 1gtw7fca0e1202593

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 202593

Mileage 266,400 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Interior Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Convenience Intermittent Wipers Exterior Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.