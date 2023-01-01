Menu
2014 GMC Savana

266,400 KM

Details

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

905-312-8181

2014 GMC Savana

2014 GMC Savana

Cargo Van 2500, ROOF RACK , SHELVING,BACK UP CAMERA

2014 GMC Savana

Cargo Van 2500, ROOF RACK , SHELVING,BACK UP CAMERA

Location

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6

905-312-8181

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

266,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10054203
  • Stock #: 202593
  • VIN: 1gtw7fca0e1202593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 202593
  • Mileage 266,400 KM

Vehicle Description

v8 auto air power steering power brakes am fm cd SHELVING,ROOF RACK, BACK UP CAMERA power windows power door locks certified

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6

905-312-8181

