2014 GMC Sierra 1500

361,920 KM

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

361,920KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8497490
  • Stock #: 8355
  • VIN: 3GTU2VEC0EG328355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 361,920 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

