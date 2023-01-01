$13,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Wayne's Auto World
905-544-5568
2014 Honda Civic
2014 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Wayne's Auto World
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
905-544-5568
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
159,650KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10418964
- Stock #: 025773
- VIN: 2HGFB2F44EH025773
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 159,650 KM
Vehicle Description
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Wayne's Auto World
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Wayne's Auto World
Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1