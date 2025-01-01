Menu
Zens Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!
Price + HST + licensing Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim! Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!
74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5 https://zensautosales.ca/
SAFETY INCLUDED Carfax included
Financing Available Full service record from 0km until 129000km
Heated seats Eco Mode
Cruise control Air conditioning
Power locks
Power mirrors Power windows
Auxiliary input USB
Remote key-less entry

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Honda Civic

LX *HEATED SEATS, SAFETY, 1Y WARRANTY ENG&TRAN*

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,113KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,113 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

