FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES. WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA. 7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.

2014 Honda Civic

192,078 KM

Details Description

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Honda Civic

EX

13200383

2014 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
192,078KM
VIN 2HGFB2F54EH036944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Mileage 192,078 KM

Vehicle Description

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-544-5568

$11,999

2014 Honda Civic