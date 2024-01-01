Menu
<p>accident free,EX model, power sunroof, back-up camera, heated seats, comes with all season and winter tires, no added fees or charges</p>

2014 Honda CR-V

123,753 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda CR-V

2014 Honda CR-V

Location

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

123,753KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2hkrm4h55eh118641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,753 KM

Vehicle Description

accident free,EX model, power sunroof, back-up camera, heated seats, comes with all season and winter tires, no added fees or charges

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

2014 Honda CR-V