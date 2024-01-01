$15,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Honda CR-V
2014 Honda CR-V
Location
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
905-318-3353
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
123,753KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2hkrm4h55eh118641
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,753 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
accident free,EX model, power sunroof, back-up camera, heated seats, comes with all season and winter tires, no added fees or charges
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From RDJ Auto Sales & Service
2010 Pontiac Vibe 4 DR HATCHBACK,ONLY 78000KM,ACCIDENT FREE 78,491 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Tacoma TRD,CREW CAB,V6,4X4,ONLY71000KM 71,919 KM $27,500 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE,ACCIDENT FREE,ONLY 80000KM 80,415 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Email RDJ Auto Sales & Service
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
Call Dealer
905-318-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
905-318-3353
2014 Honda CR-V