<div>2014 Honda CRV LX gray with black interior is one owner clean carfax no accidents reported fully certified winter tires on rims included Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 km warranty included looks and runs great </div>

2014 Honda CR-V

181,456 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda CR-V

LX

11985234

2014 Honda CR-V

LX

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,456KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H38EH101072

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,456 KM

2014 Honda CRV LX gray with black interior is one owner clean carfax no accidents reported fully certified winter tires on rims included Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 km warranty included looks and runs great 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Bluetooth Connection

Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

2014 Honda CR-V