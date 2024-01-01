$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Honda CR-V
LX
2014 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
Parkdale Auto Centre
115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
905-546-7373
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
181,456KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HKRM4H38EH101072
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 181,456 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2014 Honda CRV LX gray with black interior is one owner clean carfax no accidents reported fully certified winter tires on rims included Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 km warranty included looks and runs great
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Parkdale Auto Centre
2017 Ford Escape Titanium 150,985 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
2015 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E Premier Plus 147,940 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape Titanium 122,100 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Email Parkdale Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkdale Auto Centre
115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-546-XXXX(click to show)
905-546-7373
Alternate Numbers905-543-7373
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Parkdale Auto Centre
905-546-7373
2014 Honda CR-V