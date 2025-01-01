Menu
Account
Sign In
OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.20% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.*** <br/>

2014 Honda CR-V

174,709 KM

Details Description

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle
12800812

2014 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

  1. 12800812
  2. 12800812
  3. 12800812
  4. 12800812
  5. 12800812
  6. 12800812
  7. 12800812
  8. 12800812
  9. 12800812
  10. 12800812
  11. 12800812
  12. 12800812
  13. 12800812
  14. 12800812
  15. 12800812
  16. 12800812
  17. 12800812
  18. 12800812
  19. 12800812
  20. 12800812
  21. 12800812
  22. 12800812
  23. 12800812
  24. 12800812
  25. 12800812
  26. 12800812
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
174,709KM
VIN 2HKRM4H73EH112712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 174,709 KM

Vehicle Description

OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.20% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wayne's Auto World

Used 2014 Honda CR-V EX-L for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Honda CR-V EX-L 174,709 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive Turbo for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive Turbo 85,499 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Canyon for sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 GMC Canyon 217,142 KM $15,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wayne's Auto World

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5568

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

2014 Honda CR-V