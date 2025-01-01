Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2014 Honda CRV EXL package grey with black interior comes fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 km warranty included looks and runs great </div>

2014 Honda CR-V

1,910,110 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle
12834283

2014 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

  1. 1754515279
  2. 1754515279
  3. 1754515279
  4. 1754515279
  5. 1754515279
  6. 1754515279
  7. 1754515279
  8. 1754515279
  9. 1754515279
  10. 1754515279
  11. 1754515279
  12. 1754515279
  13. 1754515279
  14. 1754515279
  15. 1754515279
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
1,910,110KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H79EH122063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 1,910,110 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Honda CRV EXL package grey with black interior comes fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 km warranty included looks and runs great 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Parkdale Auto Centre

Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition for sale in Hamilton, ON
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition 177,054 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Hamilton, ON
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 166,540 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus for sale in Hamilton, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus 160,911 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Email Parkdale Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-546-XXXX

(click to show)

905-546-7373

Alternate Numbers
905-543-7373
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

2014 Honda CR-V