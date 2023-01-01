Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Honda Ridgeline

277,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

905-547-7700

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Ridgeline

2014 Honda Ridgeline

Special Edition *4WD/Good Condition/Drives Like New*

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Ridgeline

Special Edition *4WD/Good Condition/Drives Like New*

Location

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1

905-547-7700

  1. 1688286056
  2. 1688286056
  3. 1688286056
  4. 1688286014
  5. 1688286056
  6. 1688286056
  7. 1688286056
  8. 1688286056
  9. 1688286056
  10. 1688286056
  11. 1688286032
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
277,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10137900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 277,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**VERY GOOD CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT, RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW, SHIFTS AND DRIVES VERY SMOOTH, VERY POWERFUL BULLET PROOF 3.5 LITRE V6 ENGINE, EQUIPPED WITH 4 WHEEL DRIVE, CRUISE CONTROL, REAR POWER WINDOW, LEATHER INTERIOR AND MUCH MORE*** 
Easy financing available for good and bad credit!!! rates from 4.99% O.A.C. Vehicle comes with complete inspection, safety certification and carfax report. Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months. 
For more information call 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton, please call first before coming, thank you.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Adam's Fine Cars Inc

2013 Honda Accord Cr...
 230,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2009 Jeep Compass Go...
 183,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus SEL ...
 152,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Adam's Fine Cars Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Adam's Fine Cars Inc

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1

Call Dealer

905-547-XXXX

(click to show)

905-547-7700

Alternate Numbers
Cell: 647-895-7078
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory