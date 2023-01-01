$8,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-962-2226
2014 Hyundai Accent
GLS *HEATED SEATS, ECO MODE, SAFETY*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10228976
- VIN: KMHCT5AE5EU168305
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 176,451 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing
12 months or 12000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Safety included
Heated seats
Eco mode
Folding rear seats
Financing available
USB
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Auxiliary input
Remote key-less entry
Power windows
CD player
Premium audio
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Exterior
Security
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.