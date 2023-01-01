Menu
2014 Hyundai Accent

176,451 KM

Details

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2014 Hyundai Accent

2014 Hyundai Accent

GLS *HEATED SEATS, ECO MODE, SAFETY*

2014 Hyundai Accent

GLS *HEATED SEATS, ECO MODE, SAFETY*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

176,451KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10228976
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE5EU168305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,451 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale

NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.

plus HST plus licensing

12 months or 12000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim

Carfax included

Safety included

Heated seats

Eco mode

Folding rear seats

Financing available

USB

Cruise control

Air Conditioning

Power locks

Power steering

Power mirrors

Auxiliary input

Remote key-less entry

Power windows

CD player

Premium audio

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Security

Automatic High Beams

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

