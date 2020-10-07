Menu
2014 Hyundai Elantra

173,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

2014 Hyundai Elantra

2014 Hyundai Elantra

SE

2014 Hyundai Elantra

SE

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

173,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6086754
  • Stock #: 1500
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE4EH536614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DESERT BRONZE
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival 2014 Hyundai Elantra  SE with 173000km, 6speed Manual transmission, Alloy wheel, Tinted windows, AC , CD and more available for sale Certified for $5995+HST and Licensing. Priced to SELL!!!Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday and Tuesday 10 to 6PM, Wednesday and Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM and Sunday 11- 3 PM(Appointments Only) We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down....

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
rear window defogger
Cloth Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Security alarm system
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

