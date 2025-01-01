$7,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT
5dr HB Auto GLS
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,423 KM
Vehicle Description
[Certified | NO ACCIDENTS] 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT w/ Tech Package – Reliable, Sporty & Fully Loaded!
✨ Key Features:
✧ 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine with Automatic Transmission – Smooth & Fuel Efficient
✧ Front-Wheel Drive – Confident Handling Year-Round
✧ Panoramic Sunroof – Enjoy the Open Sky & Natural Light
✧ Heated Front Seats – Perfect for Canadian Winters
✧ Power Side Mirrors – Effortless Adjustments
✧ AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Radio – Full Entertainment Package
✧ Bluetooth & AUX Port – Stay Connected on the Go
✧ Air Conditioning & Rear Defrost – Comfort in All Seasons
✧ Cruise Control – Relaxed Highway Driving
✧ Power Windows, Locks & Doors – Everyday Convenience
✧ Remote Keyless Entry – Quick and Secure Access
📅 Book Your Test Drive Today!
We Offer 100% Online Car Shopping, Including Financing & Delivery – Buy from Home with Ease.
✅ Certified Pre-Owned
✅ OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✅ CarProof VERIFIED (Lien Search, Accident Claims, Odometer, Registration History – Canada & U.S.)
✅ NO Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✅ All Makes & Models Available – If We Don’t Have It, We’ll Find It!
✅ Trade-Ins Welcome!
📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, ON
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 or (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com
🚘 Need Delivery Anywhere in Ontario? No Problem!
Ask About Our Customer Travel Program or Home Delivery Service – We’ll Come to You!
Drive home in this affordable, feature-packed Hyundai Elantra today! 🚗💨
905-975-9705