2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

[Certified | NO ACCIDENTS] 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT w/ Tech Package – Reliable, Sporty & Fully Loaded!

Key Features: 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine with Automatic Transmission – Smooth & Fuel Efficient Front-Wheel Drive – Confident Handling Year-Round
Panoramic Sunroof – Enjoy the Open Sky & Natural Light Heated Front Seats – Perfect for Canadian Winters
Power Side Mirrors – Effortless Adjustments AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Radio – Full Entertainment Package
Bluetooth & AUX Port – Stay Connected on the Go Air Conditioning & Rear Defrost – Comfort in All Seasons
Cruise Control – Relaxed Highway Driving Power Windows, Locks & Doors – Everyday Convenience
Remote Keyless Entry – Quick and Secure Access Book Your Test Drive Today!
We Offer 100% Online Car Shopping, Including Financing & Delivery – Buy from Home with Ease. Certified Pre-Owned OMVIC Licensed Dealership
CarProof VERIFIED (Lien Search, Accident Claims, Odometer, Registration History – Canada & U.S.) NO Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
All Makes & Models Available – If We Don't Have It, We'll Find It!
Trade-Ins Welcome! font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times; color: #6d6d6d; min-height: 14px;> </p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, ON
Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 or (905) 462-5542 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com Need Delivery Anywhere in Ontario? No Problem!
Ask About Our Customer Travel Program or Home Delivery Service – We'll Come to You!

Drive home in this affordable, feature-packed Hyundai Elantra today!

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

164,423 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

5dr HB Auto GLS

12435823

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

5dr HB Auto GLS

Location

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,423KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD35LH7EU181763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,423 KM

Vehicle Description

[Certified | NO ACCIDENTS] 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT w/ Tech Package – Reliable, Sporty & Fully Loaded!

✨ Key Features:

✧ 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine with Automatic Transmission – Smooth & Fuel Efficient
✧ Front-Wheel Drive – Confident Handling Year-Round
✧ Panoramic Sunroof – Enjoy the Open Sky & Natural Light
✧ Heated Front Seats – Perfect for Canadian Winters
✧ Power Side Mirrors – Effortless Adjustments
✧ AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Radio – Full Entertainment Package
✧ Bluetooth & AUX Port – Stay Connected on the Go
✧ Air Conditioning & Rear Defrost – Comfort in All Seasons
✧ Cruise Control – Relaxed Highway Driving
✧ Power Windows, Locks & Doors – Everyday Convenience
✧ Remote Keyless Entry – Quick and Secure Access

📅 Book Your Test Drive Today!
We Offer 100% Online Car Shopping, Including Financing & Delivery – Buy from Home with Ease.

 

✅ Certified Pre-Owned
✅ OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✅ CarProof VERIFIED (Lien Search, Accident Claims, Odometer, Registration History – Canada & U.S.)
✅ NO Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✅ All Makes & Models Available – If We Don’t Have It, We’ll Find It!
✅ Trade-Ins Welcome!

 

📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, ON
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 or (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com

🚘 Need Delivery Anywhere in Ontario? No Problem!
Ask About Our Customer Travel Program or Home Delivery Service – We’ll Come to You!

 

Drive home in this affordable, feature-packed Hyundai Elantra today! 🚗💨

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email GG Cars

GG Cars

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-975-XXXX

905-975-9705

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT