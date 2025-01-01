Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe, FWD 4dr 2.4L ,one owner, clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=CEv4Ctm%2BvYnvdF6pB%2FG3SSN3eZKnU2oM

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

175,000 KM

$10,995

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

FWD 4dr 2.4L

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

FWD 4dr 2.4L

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
175,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZT3LB1EG127645

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe, FWD 4dr 2.4L ,one owner, clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=CEv4Ctm%2BvYnvdF6pB%2FG3SSN3eZKnU2oM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277

905-312-8999
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport