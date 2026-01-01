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<p class=p1>✅ Certified | <span class=s2><strong>2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport | 2.4L | FWD</strong></span></p><p class=p2>This Certified 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a reliable and fuel-efficient SUV offering a comfortable ride, modern features, and excellent everyday practicality — perfect for commuting or family use.</p><p class=p2>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine</strong></span><br>🔹 Automatic Transmission<br>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)</strong></span><br>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Sport Trim — Well Equipped</strong></span><br>🔹 Heated Front Seats<br>🔹 Bluetooth – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming<br>🔹 Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls<br>🔹 Cruise Control<br>🔹 Air Conditioning<br>🔹 Keyless Entry<br>🔹 Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors<br>🔹 Alloy Wheels<br>🔹 Traction Control & ABS<br>🔹 Split Folding Rear Seats<br>🔹 Spacious Cargo Area<br>🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent</p><p class=p2>📍 Visit Us:<br>74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p class=p2>📞 Call or Text:<br>(905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p class=p2>📧 Email:<br>gusmarkos@gmail.com</p><p class=p2>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today</p><p class=p2>🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership<br>✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED — Full History & Lien-Free<br>✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing<br>✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle<br>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You</p><p class=p2>💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options<br>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available<br>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program</p>

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

204,275 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

FWD 2.4L | CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
14399740

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

FWD 2.4L | CERTIFIED

Location

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9

905-975-9705

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
204,275KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZT3LBXEG160563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,275 KM

Vehicle Description

✅ Certified | 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport | 2.4L | FWD

This Certified 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a reliable and fuel-efficient SUV offering a comfortable ride, modern features, and excellent everyday practicality — perfect for commuting or family use.

🔹 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine
🔹 Automatic Transmission
🔹 Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
🔹 Sport Trim — Well Equipped
🔹 Heated Front Seats
🔹 Bluetooth – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
🔹 Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls
🔹 Cruise Control
🔹 Air Conditioning
🔹 Keyless Entry
🔹 Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
🔹 Alloy Wheels
🔹 Traction Control & ABS
🔹 Split Folding Rear Seats
🔹 Spacious Cargo Area
🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent

📍 Visit Us:
74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario

📞 Call or Text:
(905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542

📧 Email:
gusmarkos@gmail.com

🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today

🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED — Full History & Lien-Free
✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You

💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
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$8,499

+ taxes & licensing>

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905-975-9705

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport