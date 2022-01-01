2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

+ taxes & licensing
905-544-5524
77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
905-544-5524
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
New Inventory Alert!!
2014 Hyundai
ONLY 185,326 KM's!
The pricing listed above does NOT include HST and Licenscing
A carfax is also provided to verify prior maintenance, servicing, and/or accident reports and claims history.
WE accept Bad Credit, Good Credit and NO CREDIT!
Our business will expedite all public and private financial lender options to accomodate your financial needs if required to purchase the vehicle of your dreams!
Various vehicle warranties are available upon request and purchase of the vehicle.
We ensure complete customer satisfaction GUARANTEE! Our family owned and operated business has happily been servicing the NIAGARA, HAMILTON, HALTON, TORONTO and GTA region(s) for over 25 YEARS!
If you are interested in/or require further information call us at (905) 572-5559 and book an appointment to view and test drive this vehicle with one of our trusted and OMVIC certified sales persons TODAY!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1