<p class=MsoNormal><strong>Certified/NO ACCIDENTS! 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited AWD well Equipped With 3.3L 6CYL Automatic Transmission, 3rd Row Seating, Panorama Roof, Back-Up Camera, Parking Distance Control (PDC), Cooled Seats, Rear Air Conditioning, Drive Train - All Wheel, Satellite Radio Sirius, Heated Seats - Driver And Passenger, Sunroof, Leather, Wood Trim, Memory Seat, Xenon Headlights, Navigation System, Equipment, 7 Passenger, Power Liftgate, Abs, Power Locks, Active Blind Spot Assist, Power Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Air Bag, Power Windows, Air Conditioning, Rear Defogger, Am/Fm/Cd, Seat - Power Driver And Passenger, Cruise Control, Seat Type – Bucket, Electric Mirrors, Side Front Air Bags, Fog Lights, Spoiler, Keyless Go, Traction Control AND MUCH MORE. Book Your Test Drive Appointment TODAY!!</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what youre looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldnt be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>Were Located At 1121 King Street East, Hamilton Ontario. Test Drives Are By Appointment Only - Book Your Appointment Today. Call Or Text Us At (905) 975-9705 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com. Traveling To See Us? Ask Us About Our Customer Travel Program. Need A Delivery To Anywhere In Ontario? No Problem! Our Staff Is Willing To Come To You!</strong></p>

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

190,041 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing


LIMITED

12174025



LIMITED

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
190,041KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF5EU048289

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,041 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling


GG Cars

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705

