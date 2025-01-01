$10,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
LIMITED
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
LIMITED
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,041 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified/NO ACCIDENTS! 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited AWD well Equipped With 3.3L 6CYL Automatic Transmission, 3rd Row Seating, Panorama Roof, Back-Up Camera, Parking Distance Control (PDC), Cooled Seats, Rear Air Conditioning, Drive Train - All Wheel, Satellite Radio Sirius, Heated Seats - Driver And Passenger, Sunroof, Leather, Wood Trim, Memory Seat, Xenon Headlights, Navigation System, Equipment, 7 Passenger, Power Liftgate, Abs, Power Locks, Active Blind Spot Assist, Power Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Air Bag, Power Windows, Air Conditioning, Rear Defogger, Am/Fm/Cd, Seat - Power Driver And Passenger, Cruise Control, Seat Type – Bucket, Electric Mirrors, Side Front Air Bags, Fog Lights, Spoiler, Keyless Go, Traction Control AND MUCH MORE. Book Your Test Drive Appointment TODAY!!
OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.
We're Located At 1121 King Street East, Hamilton Ontario. Test Drives Are By Appointment Only - Book Your Appointment Today. Call Or Text Us At (905) 975-9705 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com. Traveling To See Us? Ask Us About Our Customer Travel Program. Need A Delivery To Anywhere In Ontario? No Problem! Our Staff Is Willing To Come To You!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GG Cars
Email GG Cars
GG Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-975-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-975-9705