✅ Certified | One Owner | Low KM | 6-Seater | 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury | AWD

This Certified One-Owner 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury AWD is the ideal SUV for families — combining low mileage, premium comfort, and 6-passenger versatility for every journey.

🔹 3.3L V6 Engine – Automatic Transmission
🔹 All-Wheel Drive – Confident Handling in All Weather
🔹 6-Passenger Configuration – Spacious and Comfortable
🔹 Leather Interior – Premium Feel and Durability
🔹 Heated Front and Rear Seats – Comfort for Everyone
🔹 Heated Steering Wheel – Perfect for Canadian Winters
🔹 Panoramic Sunroof – Open and Bright Interior
🔹 Backup Camera – Effortless Parking
🔹 Navigation System – Easy Guidance Wherever You Go
🔹 Power Liftgate – Convenient Loading and Unloading
🔹 Dual-Zone Climate Control – Personalized Comfort
🔹 Memory Power Driver Seat – Set It Your Way
🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with Bluetooth & AUX Input
🔹 Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors
🔹 Alloy Wheels – Stylish and Durable
🔹 Runs and Drives Great!

📍 Visit Us: 74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com

🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – One Owner, Low KM, Full History & Lien-Free

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

164,895 KM

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury w/6-Passenger

13102064

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury w/6-Passenger

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9

905-975-9705

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,895KM
VIN KM8SNDHF3EU048307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 164,895 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GG Cars

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
905-975-9705

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL