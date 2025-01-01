$10,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury w/6-Passenger
Location
GG Cars
74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
905-975-9705
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 164,895 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | One Owner | Low KM | 6-Seater | 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury | AWD
This Certified One-Owner 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury AWD is the ideal SUV for families — combining low mileage, premium comfort, and 6-passenger versatility for every journey.
🔹 3.3L V6 Engine – Automatic Transmission
🔹 All-Wheel Drive – Confident Handling in All Weather
🔹 6-Passenger Configuration – Spacious and Comfortable
🔹 Leather Interior – Premium Feel and Durability
🔹 Heated Front and Rear Seats – Comfort for Everyone
🔹 Heated Steering Wheel – Perfect for Canadian Winters
🔹 Panoramic Sunroof – Open and Bright Interior
🔹 Backup Camera – Effortless Parking
🔹 Navigation System – Easy Guidance Wherever You Go
🔹 Power Liftgate – Convenient Loading and Unloading
🔹 Dual-Zone Climate Control – Personalized Comfort
🔹 Memory Power Driver Seat – Set It Your Way
🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with Bluetooth & AUX Input
🔹 Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors
🔹 Alloy Wheels – Stylish and Durable
🔹 Runs and Drives Great!
📍 Visit Us: 74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – One Owner, Low KM, Full History & Lien-Free
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!
💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!
Vehicle Features
905-975-9705