2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

145,506 KM

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
Limited *BACKUP CAM, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF*

Limited *BACKUP CAM, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF*

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
145,506KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHEC4A40EA109240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,506 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!

Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!

SAFETY INCLUDED

Carfax included

Financing Available

Both Winter & Summer Rims & Tires Included

Hybrid

Sunroof

Backup camera

Eco mode

Heated seats

Cruise control

USB

Auxiliary Input

Air Conditioning

Power locks

Power windows

Power mirrors

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Security

Automatic High Beams

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

