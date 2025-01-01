$9,495+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
Limited *BACKUP CAM, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF*
2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
Limited *BACKUP CAM, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,506 KM
Vehicle Description
Zen's Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!
Price + HST + licensing
Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!
Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!
74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5
https://zensautosales.ca/
SAFETY INCLUDED
Carfax included
Financing Available
Both Winter & Summer Rims & Tires Included
Hybrid
Sunroof
Backup camera
Eco mode
Heated seats
Cruise control
USB
Auxiliary Input
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power windows
Power mirrors
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Security
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Zens Auto Sales
Email Zens Auto Sales
Zens Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-962-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-962-2226