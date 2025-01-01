$14,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee
North
Location
Wayne's Auto World
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
905-544-5568
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,185KM
VIN 1C4PJMCS6EW120910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 64,185 KM
Vehicle Description
OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wayne's Auto World
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 161,559 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Accent GL**LOW MILEAGE** 80,810 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota RAV4 LE 140,279 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Cherokee