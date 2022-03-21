Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Cherokee

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Hamilton

905-547-7726

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Cherokee

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Location

Kia of Hamilton

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

905-547-7726

  1. 8704499
  2. 8704499
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8704499
  • Stock #: P10871A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMASXEW203453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kia of Hamilton

2017 Kia Soul EX
 135,757 KM
$16,504 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Soul EX
 19,053 KM
$28,446 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Equin...
 203,372 KM
$12,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kia of Hamilton

Kia of Hamilton

Kia of Hamilton

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

Call Dealer

905-547-XXXX

(click to show)

905-547-7726

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory