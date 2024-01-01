$13,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2014 Kia Optima
SX
2014 Kia Optima
SX
Location
Wayne's Auto World
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
905-544-5568
$13,495
+ taxes & licensing
102,103KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNAGR4A66E5482852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 102,103 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Wayne's Auto World
2014 Hyundai Accent GL 70,241 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
2013 Lincoln MKX ***LOW KMS*** 124,816 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Forte LX Plus 142,138 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Wayne's Auto World
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wayne's Auto World
Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Call Dealer
905-544-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,495
+ taxes & licensing
Wayne's Auto World
905-544-5568
2014 Kia Optima