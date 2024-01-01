Menu
2014 Kia Rio

33,282 KM

Details Description

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

33,282KM
Used
VIN KNADN5A35E6934424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 33,282 KM

Vehicle Description

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

