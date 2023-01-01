$13,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Wayne's Auto World
905-544-5568
2014 Kia Rondo
2014 Kia Rondo
EX**LOW KMS*LEATHER*REAR CAM**
Location
Wayne's Auto World
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
905-544-5568
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
79,367KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10162626
- Stock #: 006598
- VIN: KNAHU8A30E7006598
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 79,367 KM
Vehicle Description
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Wayne's Auto World
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Wayne's Auto World
Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1