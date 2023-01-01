Menu
2014 Kia Rondo

79,367 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

2014 Kia Rondo

2014 Kia Rondo

EX**LOW KMS*LEATHER*REAR CAM**

2014 Kia Rondo

EX**LOW KMS*LEATHER*REAR CAM**

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

79,367KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10162626
  • Stock #: 006598
  • VIN: KNAHU8A30E7006598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 79,367 KM

Vehicle Description

OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

