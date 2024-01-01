Menu
<p>2014 Kia Sorento AWD 4dr V6 Auto SX w/3rd Row,7 passsenger,excellent conditions,2 previous owners,carfax shows aminor claim in 2015,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=nLfFN4UcCC1r2DbYCgd%2FL8PZTnzO8eag</p>

2014 Kia Sorento

190,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr V6 Auto SX w/3rd Row

2014 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr V6 Auto SX w/3rd Row

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
190,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYKWDA70EG489155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Kia Sorento AWD 4dr V6 Auto SX w/3rd Row,7 passsenger,excellent conditions,2 previous owners,carfax shows aminor claim in 2015,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=nLfFN4UcCC1r2DbYCgd%2FL8PZTnzO8eag

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2014 Kia Sorento