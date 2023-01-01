Menu
2014 Kia Soul

76,610 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

2014 Kia Soul

2014 Kia Soul

SX

2014 Kia Soul

SX

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

Logo_NoBadges

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

76,610KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10148568
  • Stock #: 075739
  • VIN: KNDJX3A57E7075739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 76,610 KM

Vehicle Description

OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Email Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

