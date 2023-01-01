2014 Kia Soul

$15,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 6 , 6 1 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10148568

10148568 Stock #: 075739

075739 VIN: KNDJX3A57E7075739

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Wagon

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 76,610 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.