Certified/No Accident/34 Service Records/Low KMs 2014 Mazda Mazda6 GX 4D SDN 2.5l 4CYL, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Front Wheel Drive, Remote Start, Keyless Go, Steering Controls, 5 Passenger, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Mirrors, Air Bag, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Rear Defogger, Cloth Seats, Seat Type – Bucket, Cruise Control, Side Front Air Bags, Traction Control, Hard Top AND MUCH MORE!! Book Your Test Drive Appointment TODAY!!

OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don't have what youre looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldnt be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.

Were Located At 1121 King Street East, Hamilton Ontario. Test Drives Are By Appointment Only - Book Your Appointment Today. Call Or Text Us At (905) 975-9705 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com. Traveling To See Us? Ask Us About Our Customer Travel Program. Need A Delivery To Anywhere In Ontario? No Problem! Our Staff Is Willing To Come To You!

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

152,458 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA6

4dr Sdn 2.5L Auto GX

11923367

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

4dr Sdn 2.5L Auto GX

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,458KM
Good Condition
VIN JM1GJ1U54E1109831

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,458 KM

Certified/No Accident/34 Service Records/Low KMs 2014 Mazda Mazda6 GX 4D SDN 2.5l 4CYL, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Front Wheel Drive, Remote Start, Keyless Go, Steering Controls, 5 Passenger, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Mirrors, Air Bag, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Rear Defogger, Cloth Seats, Seat Type – Bucket, Cruise Control, Side Front Air Bags, Traction Control, Hard Top AND MUCH MORE!! Book Your Test Drive Appointment TODAY!!

OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.

We're Located At 1121 King Street East, Hamilton Ontario. Test Drives Are By Appointment Only - Book Your Appointment Today. Call Or Text Us At (905) 975-9705 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com. Traveling To See Us? Ask Us About Our Customer Travel Program. Need A Delivery To Anywhere In Ontario? No Problem! Our Staff Is Willing To Come To You!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Heated Seats

CD Player

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

GG Cars

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2014 Mazda MAZDA6