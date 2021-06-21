Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,950

$31,950

Rockcliff Auto Hamilton

905-548-8558

2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

7 passenger BLUETEC DIESEL

2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

7 passenger BLUETEC DIESEL

Location

Rockcliff Auto Hamilton

56 Kenilworth Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R3

905-548-8558

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,950

155,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7479936
  • Stock #: M416825
  • VIN: 4JGDF2EE4EA416825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # M416825
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Reconditioned and ready for pick up, 4 New Pirelli P-Zero Tires, New Rear Pads and Rotors, Ready to Travel Across Canada, Amazing Condition.  All checks and required Service Done, Diesel ( approx. 7.4 Litres/100KM), Super Comfortable and Smooth Drive. Huge amount of space, 7 Passenger, Power Folding Seats. Need financing? We can help. CARFAX CANADA VERIFIED. (*No hidden fees! Just add HST and licensing.) CREDIT SPECIALIST ON-PREMISES. All our vehicles come certified at NO extra cost. 1000+ of superior quality vehicles sold to satisfied customers. You will also get a free detailed CARFAX Canada vehicle history report when you are buying our vehicle. “Google” Rockcliff Auto Hamilton to see our reviews!



 



 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
Navigation System
7 Speed Automatic

Rockcliff Auto Hamilton

Rockcliff Auto Hamilton

56 Kenilworth Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R3

