2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK
SLK 350
$43,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8337441
- VIN: WDDPK5HA9EF093033
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 64,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Mercedes Benz SLK- 350 V6, Magic Roof, Navigation, Leather seats, AMG custom rims, excellent condition, Smooth and supremely comfortable!
SOLD CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
