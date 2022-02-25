Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK

64,000 KM

Details Description Features

$43,990

+ tax & licensing
$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

Acen Motors Inc.

905-545-7200

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK

2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK

SLK 350

2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK

SLK 350

Location

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

905-545-7200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

64,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8337441
  • VIN: WDDPK5HA9EF093033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mercedes Benz SLK- 350 V6, Magic Roof, Navigation, Leather seats, AMG custom rims, excellent condition, Smooth and supremely comfortable!

We are open by appointment, please give us a call!

SOLD CERTIFIED.

ACEN MOTORS OFFERS FINANCING RATES YOU CAN AFFORD, OUR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT AS LOW AS 4.95%.WE WORK WITH ALL DIFFERENT CREDIT SITUATIONS AND HAVE SOLUTIONS FOR EVEN THE MOST FINANCIALLY DIFFICULT SITUATIONACEN MOTORS IS PROUD TO OFFER OUR LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEE.THIS ENSURES THAT ALL CUSTOMERS RECEIVE THE LOWEST PRICE POSSIBLE.

WE CONTINUOUSLY CHECK OUR PRICING VERSUS MARKET VALUE TO ENSURE WE ARE OFFERING OUR CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICEWE PRICE OUR VEHICLES AT OR BELOW MARKET VALUE AND WE DO NOT HAGGLE.

ACEN MOTORS PRE-OWENED VEHICLES COME STANDARD WITH ONE KEY, IF WE RECEIVED MORE THAN ONE KEY FROM PREVIOUS OWNER, WE INCLUDE THEM. ADDITIONAL KEYS MAY BE PURCHASED AT THE TIME OF THE SALE.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Acen Motors Inc.

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

