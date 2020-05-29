Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mountain Mitsubishi

905-526-4899

Contact Seller
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT - Leather Seats

Location

Mountain Mitsubishi

1670 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K5

905-526-4899

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 101,924KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5089811
  • Stock #: U0425
  • VIN: JA4JZ4AXXEZ607419
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats!

With a quiet interior, composed handling, and an excellent value, this Mitsubishi Outlander is a competitive crossover. This 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander is fresh on our lot in Hamilton.

This Mitsubishi Outlander offers an excellent value in the compact SUV segment. Designed with eye-catching style and a spacious interior, there's plenty of room and comfort to enjoy the great Canadian outdoors. This Outlander also delivers strong performance and composed handling which adds to its versatility. With so much versatility, you can be confident that your Outlander will keep on delivering for years to come. This SUV has 101,924 kms. It's white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L V6 24V MPFI SOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.mountainmitsubishi.ca/inventory/credit-application.aspx?lng=2



Mountain Mitsubishi is located in Hamilton and serves as your Ontario Mitsubishi dealer. Mountain Mitsubishi is focused on ensuring all customers receive a premium Mitsubishi experience. If you're in the market for a New Mitsubishi vehicle you'll find our Mitsubishi Sales staff courteous and professional. Mountain Mitsubishi Mitsubishi carries the full Mitsubishi line-up of new vehicles including the Mitsubishi Lancer, Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution (Mitsubishi EVO), Mitsubishi Outlander, Mitsubishi RVR and Mitsubishi Mirage.We welcome you to visit Mountain Mitsubishi today to test drive a new or used Mitsubishi and see what makes Mitsubishi vehicles the best back cars in the world.*total cost of borrowing reflected in all payments
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Hamilton. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Liftgate
  • Remote power door locks
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
  • Split rear bench
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 9
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Convenience
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Rain sensing front wipers
  • Piano black center console trim
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather shift knob trim
  • Black grille w/chrome accents
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Tailgate
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Automatic locking hubs
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • HD auxilliary transmission cooler
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Surround Audio
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • 50-50 Third Row Seat
  • Manual Folding Third Row Seat
  • Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Rear door type: Power liftgate
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Wheel Diameter: 18
  • Tumble forward rear seats
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Simulated wood dash trim
  • Simulated wood door trim
  • Express open/close glass sunroof
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Self-leveling headlights
  • Driver adjustable suspension ride control
  • Premium Sound Package
  • Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Rockford Fosgate
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Machined aluminum rims
  • SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km
  • Diameter of tires: 18.0"
  • Front Head Room: 1,031 mm
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,336 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,425 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 60 L
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.1 L/100 km
  • Rear Head Room: 975 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 947 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,433 mm
  • SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,270 kg
  • Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
  • Curb weight: 1,620 kg
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,313 mm
  • 3rd Row Head Room: 907 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,792 L
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Overall Length: 4,656 mm
  • 3rd Row Leg Room: 716 mm
  • 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,285 mm
  • Overall height: 1,679 mm
  • 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,001 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,801 mm
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
  • Xenon high intensity low beam projector beam headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mountain Mitsubishi

2016 Chevrolet Equin...
 92,591 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Mitsubishi Outl...
 153,389 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Volkswagen Pass...
 155,357 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Mountain Mitsubishi

Mountain Mitsubishi

1670 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K5

Call Dealer

905-526-XXXX

(click to show)

905-526-4899

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory