2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

Power Options Power Windows

Power Liftgate

Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats

LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Split rear bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 9 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Rain sensing front wipers

Piano black center console trim Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers

Leather shift knob trim

Black grille w/chrome accents Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Power Tailgate

Front Reading Lights

Lane Departure Warning

Automatic locking hubs

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear seats center armrest

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

HD auxilliary transmission cooler

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Surround Audio

Wheel Width: 7

50-50 Third Row Seat

Manual Folding Third Row Seat

Fuel Type: Premium unleaded

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Rear door type: Power liftgate

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Wheel Diameter: 18

Tumble forward rear seats

Turn signal in mirrors

Simulated wood dash trim

Simulated wood door trim

Express open/close glass sunroof

Driver knee airbags

Video Monitor Location: Front

Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Self-leveling headlights

Driver adjustable suspension ride control

Premium Sound Package

Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Rockford Fosgate

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Machined aluminum rims

SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)

Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km

Diameter of tires: 18.0"

Front Head Room: 1,031 mm

Tires: Width: 225 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,336 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,425 mm

Fuel Capacity: 60 L

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.1 L/100 km

Rear Head Room: 975 mm

Rear Leg Room: 947 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,433 mm

SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Gross vehicle weight: 2,270 kg

Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm

Wheelbase: 2,670 mm

Curb weight: 1,620 kg

Rear Hip Room: 1,313 mm

3rd Row Head Room: 907 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1,792 L

Manual child safety locks

Overall Length: 4,656 mm

3rd Row Leg Room: 716 mm

3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,285 mm

Overall height: 1,679 mm

3rd Row Hip Room: 1,001 mm

Overall Width: 1,801 mm

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

Xenon high intensity low beam projector beam headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.