2014 Nissan NV 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999 + taxes & licensing 2 7 0 , 9 1 2 K M Used Fair Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8581253

8581253 Stock #: 2244

2244 VIN: 1N6AF0LY5EN102244

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 270,912 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.