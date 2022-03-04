Menu
2014 Nissan NV 2500

270,912 KM

Details Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

2014 Nissan NV 2500

2014 Nissan NV 2500

SV

2014 Nissan NV 2500

SV

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

Logo_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

270,912KM
Used
Fair Condition
  Listing ID: 8581253
  Stock #: 2244
  VIN: 1N6AF0LY5EN102244

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 3-door
  Passengers 2
  Mileage 270,912 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

