<p class=p1><span class=s1>✅ </span><strong>Certified | 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SV | 7-Passenger | 4WD | Backup Cam | Heated Seats</strong></p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p3>This Certified 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SV offers space, comfort, and capability—perfect for families or weekend getaways!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p3>🔹 3.5L V6 Engine – Automatic Transmission</p><p class=p3>🔹 Four Wheel Drive – Confident All-Season Handling</p><p class=p3>🔹 7-Passenger Seating – 3rd Row for the Whole Family</p><p class=p3>🔹 Back-Up Camera – Easy Reversing and Parking</p><p class=p3>🔹 Heated Front Seats – Stay Warm All Winter</p><p class=p3>🔹 Rear Air Conditioning – Comfort for All Passengers</p><p class=p3>🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with AUX Input and Bluetooth</p><p class=p3>🔹 Power Driver Seat – Adjustable Comfort</p><p class=p3>🔹 Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors – Convenience at Your Fingertips</p><p class=p3>🔹 Cruise Control – Great for Long Drives</p><p class=p3>🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear Visibility in Any Weather</p><p class=p3>🔹 Alloy Wheels – Clean and Functional Look</p><p class=p3>🔹 Keyless Entry with Push Button Start</p><p class=p3>🔹 Runs and Drives Great – Mechanically Sound</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p3>📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p class=p3>📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p class=p3>📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com</p><p class=p3>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🛡️ </span><strong>Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership</strong></p><p class=p3>✔️ <span class=s2><strong>CARFAX VERIFIED</strong></span> – Full Vehicle History Checked</p><p class=p3>✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing</p><p class=p3>✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Get Top Dollar for Yours</p><p class=p3>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p3>💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options</p><p class=p3>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It Right to Your Door</p><p class=p3>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Support Out-of-Town Buyers!</p>

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 5N1AR2MMXEC608676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 170,827 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

