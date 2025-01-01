$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
SV 4WD | CERTIFIED
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
SV 4WD | CERTIFIED
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 170,827 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SV | 7-Passenger | 4WD | Backup Cam | Heated Seats
This Certified 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SV offers space, comfort, and capability—perfect for families or weekend getaways!
🔹 3.5L V6 Engine – Automatic Transmission
🔹 Four Wheel Drive – Confident All-Season Handling
🔹 7-Passenger Seating – 3rd Row for the Whole Family
🔹 Back-Up Camera – Easy Reversing and Parking
🔹 Heated Front Seats – Stay Warm All Winter
🔹 Rear Air Conditioning – Comfort for All Passengers
🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with AUX Input and Bluetooth
🔹 Power Driver Seat – Adjustable Comfort
🔹 Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors – Convenience at Your Fingertips
🔹 Cruise Control – Great for Long Drives
🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear Visibility in Any Weather
🔹 Alloy Wheels – Clean and Functional Look
🔹 Keyless Entry with Push Button Start
🔹 Runs and Drives Great – Mechanically Sound
📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – Full Vehicle History Checked
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Get Top Dollar for Yours
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You!
💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It Right to Your Door
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Support Out-of-Town Buyers!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GG Cars
Email GG Cars
GG Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-975-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-975-9705