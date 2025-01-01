Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=p1>✅ Certified | 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD | 7-Seater | Leather | Navigation | Dual DVD Screens</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>This Certified 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD blends luxury, power, and versatility — the ideal SUV for families who want comfort and capability in all seasons.</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>🔹 3.5L V6 Engine – Automatic Transmission</p><p class=p1>🔹 4WD System – Excellent All-Weather Traction</p><p class=p1>🔹 Leather Interior – Premium Comfort Throughout</p><p class=p1>🔹 Heated and Ventilated Front Seats – Year-Round Comfort</p><p class=p1>🔹 Heated Middle Row Seats – Added Passenger Luxury</p><p class=p1>🔹 Heated Steering Wheel – Perfect for Canadian Winters</p><p class=p1>🔹 Dual Rear DVD Screens – Entertainment for Rear Passengers</p><p class=p1>🔹 Navigation System – Always Find Your Way</p><p class=p1>🔹 360° Around View Camera – Full Visibility for Safer Driving</p><p class=p1>🔹 Power Liftgate – Convenient Cargo Access</p><p class=p1>🔹 Panoramic Sunroof – Open, Airy Cabin Feel</p><p class=p1>🔹 Bose Premium Audio System – Crystal Clear Sound</p><p class=p1>🔹 Tri-Zone Climate Control – Comfort for All Rows</p><p class=p1>🔹 Memory Driver Seat – Personalized Comfort</p><p class=p1>🔹 Blind Spot Monitoring System – Safer Lane Changes</p><p class=p1>🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Audio</p><p class=p1>🔹 Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors</p><p class=p1>🔹 Keyless Entry and Push Button Start</p><p class=p1>🔹 Alloy Wheels – Stylish and Durable</p><p class=p1>🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>📍 Visit Us: 74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p class=p1>📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p class=p1>📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com</p><p class=p1>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership</p><p class=p1>✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – Full History & Lien-Free</p><p class=p1>✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing</p><p class=p1>✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle</p><p class=p1>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options</p><p class=p1>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You</p><p class=p1>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!</p>

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

177,386 KM

Details Description Features

$10,699

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD Platinum | CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
13130915

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD Platinum | CERTIFIED

Location

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9

905-975-9705

  1. 1761944897231
  2. 1761944897713
  3. 1761944898101
  4. 1761944898567
  5. 1761944899005
  6. 1761944899439
  7. 1761944899840
  8. 1761944900250
  9. 1761944900748
  10. 1761944901162
  11. 1761944901600
  12. 1761944901998
  13. 1761944902418
  14. 1761944902837
  15. 1761944903226
  16. 1761944903658
  17. 1761944904103
  18. 1761944904547
  19. 1761944904984
  20. 1761944905419
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,699

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
177,386KM
Good Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM7EC706046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 177,386 KM

Vehicle Description

✅ Certified | 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD | 7-Seater | Leather | Navigation | Dual DVD Screens

 

This Certified 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD blends luxury, power, and versatility — the ideal SUV for families who want comfort and capability in all seasons.

 

🔹 3.5L V6 Engine – Automatic Transmission

🔹 4WD System – Excellent All-Weather Traction

🔹 Leather Interior – Premium Comfort Throughout

🔹 Heated and Ventilated Front Seats – Year-Round Comfort

🔹 Heated Middle Row Seats – Added Passenger Luxury

🔹 Heated Steering Wheel – Perfect for Canadian Winters

🔹 Dual Rear DVD Screens – Entertainment for Rear Passengers

🔹 Navigation System – Always Find Your Way

🔹 360° Around View Camera – Full Visibility for Safer Driving

🔹 Power Liftgate – Convenient Cargo Access

🔹 Panoramic Sunroof – Open, Airy Cabin Feel

🔹 Bose Premium Audio System – Crystal Clear Sound

🔹 Tri-Zone Climate Control – Comfort for All Rows

🔹 Memory Driver Seat – Personalized Comfort

🔹 Blind Spot Monitoring System – Safer Lane Changes

🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Audio

🔹 Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors

🔹 Keyless Entry and Push Button Start

🔹 Alloy Wheels – Stylish and Durable

🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent!

 

📍 Visit Us: 74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario

📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542

📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com

🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!

 

🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership

✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – Full History & Lien-Free

✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing

✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle

✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!

 

💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options

🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You

✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GG Cars

Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD Platinum | CERTIFIED for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD Platinum | CERTIFIED 177,386 KM $10,699 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 2.0T SE | CERTIFIED | NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 2.0T SE | CERTIFIED | NO ACCIDENTS 189,259 KM $10,499 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury w/6-Passenger for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury w/6-Passenger 164,895 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Email GG Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GG Cars

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-975-XXXX

(click to show)

905-975-9705

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,699

+ taxes & licensing>

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2014 Nissan Pathfinder