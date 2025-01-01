$10,699+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD Platinum | CERTIFIED
Location
GG Cars
74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
905-975-9705
Certified
$10,699
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 177,386 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD | 7-Seater | Leather | Navigation | Dual DVD Screens
This Certified 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD blends luxury, power, and versatility — the ideal SUV for families who want comfort and capability in all seasons.
🔹 3.5L V6 Engine – Automatic Transmission
🔹 4WD System – Excellent All-Weather Traction
🔹 Leather Interior – Premium Comfort Throughout
🔹 Heated and Ventilated Front Seats – Year-Round Comfort
🔹 Heated Middle Row Seats – Added Passenger Luxury
🔹 Heated Steering Wheel – Perfect for Canadian Winters
🔹 Dual Rear DVD Screens – Entertainment for Rear Passengers
🔹 Navigation System – Always Find Your Way
🔹 360° Around View Camera – Full Visibility for Safer Driving
🔹 Power Liftgate – Convenient Cargo Access
🔹 Panoramic Sunroof – Open, Airy Cabin Feel
🔹 Bose Premium Audio System – Crystal Clear Sound
🔹 Tri-Zone Climate Control – Comfort for All Rows
🔹 Memory Driver Seat – Personalized Comfort
🔹 Blind Spot Monitoring System – Safer Lane Changes
🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Audio
🔹 Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors
🔹 Keyless Entry and Push Button Start
🔹 Alloy Wheels – Stylish and Durable
🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent!
📍 Visit Us: 74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – Full History & Lien-Free
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!
💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!
Vehicle Features
