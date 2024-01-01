Menu
<p>2014 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr SV,excellent conditions, rare 7 passenger, one owner vehicle, carfax shows a minor claim in 2015, safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=VmOBZctxGA6%2FjiU5Oo7E7Q8imKIBkFZm</p>

2014 Nissan Rogue

244,000 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SV

2014 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SV

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
244,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MM4EC843348

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 244,000 KM

2014 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr SV,excellent conditions, rare 7 passenger, one owner vehicle, carfax shows a minor claim in 2015, safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=VmOBZctxGA6%2FjiU5Oo7E7Q8imKIBkFZm

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2014 Nissan Rogue