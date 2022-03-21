$11,995+ tax & licensing
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Sentra
SV
Location
115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
132,942KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8924047
- Stock #: TRD8
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP4EL664124
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,942 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Bluetooth Connection
