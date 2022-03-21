Menu
2014 Nissan Sentra

132,942 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

SV

SV

Location

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

132,942KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8924047
  • Stock #: TRD8
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP4EL664124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,942 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Nissan Sentra SV has clean carfax comes with sunroof alloys heated seats Bluetooth backup camera navigation and much more looks and runs great 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Bluetooth Connection

