2014 Nissan Sentra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 9 4 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8924047

8924047 Stock #: TRD8

TRD8 VIN: 3N1AB7AP4EL664124

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 132,942 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.