2014 Nissan Versa Note SV,5dr HB Auto 1.6 SV, extra set of summer tires on rims, excellent conditions,gas saver ,low kilometres,one owner clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=kqT+mvEE7nPGGp9ygzxMmB1CsOqJLf3G

Looking for a reliable and spacious daily driver? Look no further than this 2014 Nissan Versa Note 5dr HB Auto 1.6 SV, available now at GC Motors. This stylish hatchback boasts a sleek gray exterior and a comfortable black interior. Powered by a peppy 1.6L 4-cylinder engine and paired with a smooth automatic transmission, this Versa Note is ready to tackle your daily commute with ease. With just 119,000km on the odometer, this vehicle is just getting started.

This Versa Note is packed with features to make every drive enjoyable. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, cruise control, and power windows and locks. Stay comfortable year-round with heated mirrors and air conditioning. And stay safe with a rearview camera, anti-lock brakes, and multiple airbags.

This well-maintained Versa Note offers a perfect blend of style, practicality, and affordability. Come visit GC Motors today for a test drive and experience the versatility of this great hatchback firsthand.

Five Sizzling Features:

Rearview Camera: Back up with confidence knowing you have a clear view of whats behind you.
Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to frosty mornings with this handy feature.
Keyless Entry: Unlock your car with the touch of a button for ultimate convenience.
Cruise Control: Enjoy effortless highway driving and reduce driver fatigue.
Power Windows and Locks: Effortlessly control your windows and doors at the touch of a button.

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Actions
VIN 3N1CE2CP5EL370201

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Winter Tires

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
