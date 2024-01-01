$9,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Versa Note
5dr HB Auto 1.6 SV
2014 Nissan Versa Note
5dr HB Auto 1.6 SV
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Nissan Versa Note SV,5dr HB Auto 1.6 SV, extra set of summer tires on rims, excellent conditions,gas saver ,low kilometres,one owner clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=kqT+mvEE7nPGGp9ygzxMmB1CsOqJLf3G
Looking for a reliable and spacious daily driver? Look no further than this 2014 Nissan Versa Note 5dr HB Auto 1.6 SV, available now at GC Motors. This stylish hatchback boasts a sleek gray exterior and a comfortable black interior. Powered by a peppy 1.6L 4-cylinder engine and paired with a smooth automatic transmission, this Versa Note is ready to tackle your daily commute with ease. With just 119,000km on the odometer, this vehicle is just getting started.
This Versa Note is packed with features to make every drive enjoyable. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, cruise control, and power windows and locks. Stay comfortable year-round with heated mirrors and air conditioning. And stay safe with a rearview camera, anti-lock brakes, and multiple airbags.
This well-maintained Versa Note offers a perfect blend of style, practicality, and affordability. Come visit GC Motors today for a test drive and experience the versatility of this great hatchback firsthand.
Five Sizzling Features:
- Rearview Camera: Back up with confidence knowing you have a clear view of what's behind you.
- Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to frosty mornings with this handy feature.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your car with the touch of a button for ultimate convenience.
- Cruise Control: Enjoy effortless highway driving and reduce driver fatigue.
- Power Windows and Locks: Effortlessly control your windows and doors at the touch of a button.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GC Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email GC Motors
GC Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-700-XXXX(click to show)
289-700-2277
Alternate Numbers905-312-8999
+ taxes & licensing
289-700-2277