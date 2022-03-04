Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Versa Note

188,699 KM

Details Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Versa Note

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SV

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

  1. 1653487537
  2. 1653487542
  3. 1653487551
  4. 1653487551
  5. 1653487549
  6. 1653487551
  7. 1653487551
  8. 1653487546
  9. 1653487551
  10. 1653487547
  11. 1653487550
  12. 1653487550
  13. 1653487549
  14. 1653487552
  15. 1653487544
  16. 1653487546
  17. 1653487550
  18. 1653487548
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

188,699KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8624459
  • Stock #: 0528
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP9EL360528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,699 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wayne's Auto World

2013 Honda Civic LX
 164,368 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic LX
 270,481 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2011 Honda Pilot Tou...
 248,665 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5568

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory